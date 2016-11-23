Firefighters far from home battle blazes in north GA

More than 90 officials with the Georgia Forestry Commission, the Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia State Patrol are on the ground there. (Source: File video)

There are nine wildfires burning in the northern part of the state, plus some on federal land. (Source: File video)

Several officials from all over the state will be spending time away from family, battling the north Georgia fires. (Source: File video)

A spokesperson with the Georgia Forestry Commission said that there is no "real end in sight" for the wildfires in north Georgia.

There are nine wildfires burning in the northern part of the state, plus some on federal land.

Officials with the Forestry Commission are getting assistance from resources across the state, including in Albany, helping keep the fires contained to 2,500 acres.

More than 90 officials with the Georgia Forestry Commission, the Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia State Patrol are on the ground there.

Right now, the fire breaks are established, and officials are in "monitor mode".

"So they have the fire breaks established, and we have personnel controlling them and monitoring them on foot, and also via air, looking for new reburns, looking for any new snags that might have fallen and reignited. Looking for anything that would potentially challenge those fire breaks and causing another issue," said Georgia Forestry commission P.I.O. Hannah Cowart.

Most of the people helping fight the wildfires are far from home, and the local community is preparing a Thanksgiving meal for the firefighters on Thursday, giving them a well-deserved break.

"We have got all of these personnel up here working the north Georgia fires, so with the help of local community groups we have arranged a Thanksgiving meal for them tomorrow evening, so with the help of them, we can provide the firefighters a little break," explained Cowart.

Cowart said that the break will be a short as the drought conditions persist, and no rain is in the forecast.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.