Valdosta Fire Department prepares for bike give away

The bicycles will be given out December 16th at the Fire Department. (Source: WALB)

Roughly 30 bikes will go to kids in Valdosta for Christmas. (Source: WALB)

Wheels and handle bars line the wall at the Valdosta Fire Department.

It's all in preparation for the annual Bike Give Away.

Some of the bikes need minor tweaks, and the firefighters are jumping in to help.

"Pedals, brakes, and tubes, inflate the tires and adjust the seats," explained Cpt. James Clinkscales with the fire department.

Fire officials said it's a childhood memory everyone deserves and it helps keeps kids active.

"Bicycles are fun! Even I enjoy bicycles!" said Cpt. Clinkscales.

Cpt. Clinkscales said the reaction from the kids every year is priceless.

It's another way the firefighters can give back to the community they serve.

"This is our way to help needy families in the city of Valdosta," Cpt. Clinkscales said.

Officials said they don't need bike donations, the bikes were gently used and donated from Walmart. However, they do need monetary donations to help buy parts to fix the bikes.

Checks and donations can be taken to Fire Station 1 in Valdosta.

