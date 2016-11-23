Gardener offers water saving advice

Gene Pierce wants to share his trick was other gardeners to save them water and money during this drought. (Source: WALB)

You can use one bucket for smaller plants such as this palm tree. (Source: WALB)

This bucket technique uses less water than a traditional hose, and less water evaporates during the watering process. (Source: WALB)

Place two buckets next to bigger trees, they should drain within 25 minutes. (Source: WALB)

Gene Pierce demonstrates where to drill the 1/8" hole in the bottom of the bucket. (Source: WALB)

The drought has taken a toll on more than just local commercial farmers.

If your garden is struggling, one southwest Georgia man has a simple water saving trick you can use at home in your yard and garden.

Gene Pierce hasn’t had a problem keeping his plants alive during this drought, and it’s all because of a trick he learned watching a gardening show.

“It looked so simple, I had to try it,” said amateur gardener, Gene Pierce.

All you need is a five-gallon bucket and a drill.

On the bottom of the bucket, drill a one-eighth of an inch hole, one inch from the rim.

The small hole allows water to release over a concentrated area, which is prevents water from spreading to areas you don’t want to get wet.

“Especially when it’s so dry like this, water is important. There’s no waste at all and it maintains your trees beautifully,” said Pierce.

Once the buckets are full, they take about twenty-five minutes to drain.

This frees Pierce’s time to do other chores while his plants are being watered, instead of watering with a hose.

In addition to saving time and water, there is another benefit to Pierce’s bucket system.

“One benefit, and it really helps, in Lee County on the water system is it saves money because you use so much less water,” said Pierce.

You can also save water by adding organic matter to your soil and watering early in the morning.

