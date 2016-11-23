Armed robbery suspect photo released

Police are looking for two men (Source: WALB)

Albany police are on the lookout for a pair of robbers who held up a convenience store overnight, and they hope the picture of the bandit is enough for someone to identify the gunman.

Around 1:40AM, a gunman walked in the Woodall's on Slappey Boulevard, demanding money, according to police.

Police said the suspect is a black man, who was wearing an all black hoodie and a bandanna around his face. The second suspect had on a gray hoodie and was standing outside the store, acting as a lookout.

"This is the message we've been trying to get out with 'Stop The Violence.' When one robbery is committed, it puts the whole community on alert. It makes all of us have to hire extra security. And it just costs so much," said Bishop Frederic Williams, Stop The Violence Co-Founder.

The two were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Community leaders are asking you to help identify this armed robber.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, or APD at 431-2100.

You could earn a reward and stay anonymous.

