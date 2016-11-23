Golden Rams basketball swept by Georgia College

GEORGIA COLLEGE 63, ALBANY STATE 49 (Men)

Georgia College jumped out to a lead and never relinquished it Tuesday night in Albany, downing the Golden Rams 63-49.

The Bobcats led all but 26 seconds in the win, and Mark McCorkle scored 19 points off the bench to lead GC.

Albany State's last advantage in the ballgame was a 3-2 lead with 18:02 left in the first half, and the Rams just couldn't get out of the hole. Devontay Ward led ASU with 13 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes of action.

The loss drops ASU to 1-3. The Golden Rams host Point Saturday afternoon.

GEORGIA COLLEGE 45, ALBANY STATE 44 (Women)

Holding an opponent to 45 points and 33.9% shooting is generally a recipe for success.

That is unless you score only 44 and shoot 20.8% from the field.

Such is the story for Albany State Thursday night, as the Lady Rams dropped a 45-44 contest to Georgia College.

"You have to be pleased with how you held them. They're averaging about 73 points per game for their first two games, so I'm very pleased with that output," says head coach Robert Skinner. "But offensively, we've got a lot of work to do."

The Lady Rams had a final shot at it in the waning seconds, but Zuri Frost's attempt came up well short.

ASU falls to 0-5 with the loss. They're back in action December 1 when they host LeMoyne-Owen to kick off SIAC play.

