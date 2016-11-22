WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/22/16): Clinch Co. continues to dominate

If you like dominance out of your football teams, you'll love the Clinch County Panthers. The defending state champs have been just running through folks since mid-September.

Mitchell County was the Panthers' latest victim, as Clinch cruised to a 54-12 win Friday night to advance to the state quarterfinals.

The defending champs have won each game on their current eight-game win streak by at least 20 points.

Clinch County hosts Commerce in the state quarterfinals Friday night.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.