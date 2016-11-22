Kids help Albany community with clothing giveaway

Kids got into the spirit of giving Tuesday in Albany.

Students at the H.E.R.O.'s after school program distributed clothing to those in need.

The students range from 4 to 12-years old.

Program leaders said they incorporate community service into the life skills they teach.

"We give things that we still can use," said organizer Tommie Terrell. "We don't give away stuff that we don't wan't. Everything that we gave away is something that one of us would still be able to use. They also got service with a smile. All our kids have a great attitude, too."

The group plans to donate the remaining clothes during an upcoming field trip.

