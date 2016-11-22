2 GA interstates designated as Alternative Fuel Corridors

They were chosen because of electric charging stations and compressed natural gas stations that are located along the highways. (Source: WALB)

I-75 and I-85 are both being designated as Alternative Fuel Corridors. (Source: WALB)

Two Georgia interstates will be used to promote alternative fuel cars.

The Federal Highway Administration has designated I-75 and I-85 as Alternative Fuel Corridors.

They were chosen because of electric charging stations and compressed natural gas stations that are located along the highways.

The federal government is working to accelerate the use of electric vehicles and infrastructure to support alternative fuel vehicles.

For more information about Alternative Fuel Corridors, visit the Federal Highway Administration's website.

