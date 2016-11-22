GA forest industry sees record growth

A new study by Georgia Tech showed that the industry's total economic impact in the state was $32.2 billion a year last year. (Source: WALB)

There's been a lot of growth in the Georgia forest industry over the past year. (Source: WALB)

Georgia's forest industry is enjoying record growth.

A new study by Georgia Tech showed that the industry's total economic impact in the state was $32.2 billion a year last year.

That's a 12.1 percent increase over 2014.

The industry also recorded job growth for the fifth consecutive year, creating more than 1,600 new jobs last year.

