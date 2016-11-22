'Thanksgiving for Thousands' feeds South Georgia families

South Georgia families are getting help filling their tables for Thanksgiving this year during Second Harvest Food Bank's Thanksgiving for Thousands event.

Cars were filled with boxes and extra items to help feed hungry families in South Georgia.



"We're trying to get food boxes into the hands of as many needy families as we can, especially this time of year," said Second Harvest Food Bank CEO Frank Richards.



More than 2,000 Thanksgiving Day boxes will help put Thanksgiving dinner on the table for families this year.

Each box is packed with non-perishable items that can help feed a family of 4 for up to a week. Fresh produce, bread products, and juices were also given out.



"It'll be such a benefit for the community. It lets people know that help is available for them especially in these times," said Ivria Hampton, she was picking up boxes to deliver to families.



Hampton picked up 12 boxes. She said it's a box that can mean the difference between eating and going hungry.



"It allows people to actually have food during a time when a lot of food might not be available for them," explained Hampton.



Roughly 100 volunteers helped pass out the food.

Some said helping the South Georgia community is a small step towards helping fight hunger across the U.S.



"When you spend time for yourself it's a short pleasure. But when you spend time helping others it creates a memory that lasts forever," said volunteer Kayden Candelario.

Each box was either sponsored by a community member or paid for by Second Harvest.

You can still sponsor Thanksgiving day boxes for $5, click here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.