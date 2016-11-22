Enjoy the Thanksgiving feast with a healthy routine

Nutritionist and trainer Crystal Lund recommends building in little activity breaks during the holiday. (Source: WALB)

You can enjoy all of the holiday food and still stay healthy. (Source: WALB)

Before sitting down for your Thanksgiving meal, there are some ways you can enjoy the food and stay healthy.

Nutritionist and trainer Crystal Lund recommends building in little activity breaks during the holiday, like taking the dogs out for a walk or playing with the kids.

Lund said that if you do some physical activity then you won't have to approach the Thanksgiving meal thinking you have to deprive yourself.

"It's a family day so enjoy it with family. Have Grandma's sweet potato souffle, have the pecan pie, it's just moderation. I always tell my clients, if there are left-overs, don't bring them home, leave them there," said Lund.

Lund also said that you can eat as much meat and veggies as you want, just choose smaller portions of the high carb foods and sweets.

And the best time to catch a workout is Thanksgiving morning, as the boost to your metabolism will stay with you all day, helping burn calories.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.