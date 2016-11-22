City leaders consider solar energy ordinance

Leaders have been approached over the last several years by companies interested in building "solar farms" in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

The city is expected to make a decision on solar energy rules Tuesday night. (Source: WALB)

The final step in cementing solar energy rules in Albany should happen Tuesday night.

The city Commission is considering a joint ordinance the county commission approved Monday, listing standards for the construction of solar energy systems.

They can cost several million dollars to build and generate tax income for communities.

"And it is the way for us to step into the future. It is what other people around the country are doing. We have perfect conditions for it. And we have people looking, they are almost amazed we haven't dealt with it yet," said City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher.

The city commission will also vote on revisions to the Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority and the Downtown Development Authority.

