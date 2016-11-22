Patrol "carts" prepare to hit the streets in Valdosta

Officers will patrol high crime neighborhoods and areas in the city. (Source: WALB)

The golf carts are fully equipped with lights and sirens. (Source: WALB)

Some new police cars will be patrolling the streets of Valdosta starting Monday.

They aren't your normal patrol car though, these are actually patrol "carts." The golf carts are fully equipped with lights and sirens.

The department purchased 3 of the patrol carts. Two officers will be in each cart at all times.

The officers will patrol high crime neighborhoods and areas in the city.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said they hope the increase in police presence will help cut down on burglaries this holiday season.

"You've got a matter of a 360 view of what's around you, that's the whole point," said Chief Childress, "The whole point is for the public to see the officers and for the officers to drive through the neighborhood quietly and maybe we can detect some burglaries."

Each golf cart costs roughly $5,000-$6,000. They were paid for by a grant from the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.