UPDATE: Suspect charged in Albany murder mystery

An accused killer is now being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

DeAntre Diquion Butler, 19, was booked Tuesday night on murder after Albany Police questioned him.

He's charged with the August shooting death of Darius Keys, 19.

Both men were from Camilla.

Keys was gunned down on Cedar Avenue in Albany on the afternoon of August 23rd.

Mitchell County authorities arrested Butler at his home on Tuesday.

WALB is working to get details on a motive from investigators.

Charges against a previous suspect in the case were dropped.

