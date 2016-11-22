Man wins $100k at Albany store

At 11:30 a.m., the man purchased the "100X The Money" scratch off ticket. (Source: WALB)

An unidentified man spent $20 at the Mini Mart on Stuart Avenue, and walked out $100,000 richer.

At 11:30 a.m., the man purchased the "100X The Money" scratch off ticket.

According to the winning ticket, he was only one number off from winning the $3,000,000 jackpot.

The store cashier says the ticket was the last in the roll.

The Mini Mart has been the scene of other major lotto wins.

According to the cashier, the store sold a $2.6 million winner in 2006.

