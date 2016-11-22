Dougherty Co. house burns, catching grass on fire

Several fire crews battled a Dougherty County house fire early Tuesday morning, and fire officials believe the blaze was started by vagrants inside a vacant house.

Investigators say that 60% of the house was burned, and it took about an hour to extinguish the fire.

They said the location of the house made fighting the fire difficult, because it is so remote.

"With this type of fire here, it was large enough that it was sending embers into the air, and it was spreading, so we were actually worried about it traveling several hundred yards and starting a fire in other areas, so we were trying to knock it down as quick as we could," said Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose.

Someone called 911 around 4:30 a.m. reporting the woods were on fire near Howard Drive and Newton Road.

When fire crews arrived they found a house ablaze and the grass surrounding it on fire.

Fire officials have been on alert for the past several weeks due to extremely dry conditions in the area.

