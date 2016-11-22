WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/21/16): "Big Cat" makes big play for Cougars

Markaviest Bryant has made himself into a star at Crisp County. The man they call "Big Cat" has made big play after big play for the Cougars.

One of those is our WALB Play of the Week.

Crisp County welcomed Lovett to Cordele last week for a round of 16 tilt in the Class AAA state playoffs, and Bryant came up with the clutch defensive play.

The Cougar defense forced pressure as Lions QB Brady Tindall dropped back to pass. Crisp wasn't able to get the sack, but they got something better. Tindall was dropped as he released the pass, and the resulting flailing duck ended up in the arms of Bryant.

Once Big Cat got his claws on it, he knew what to do. Bryant took off down the sideline, and was pushed out deep in Lovett territory.

The Cougars earn the 30-29 win, and advance to the state quarterfinals. Now 12-0 with the win, Crisp County will host Pierce County Friday night with a state semifinal spot at stake.

