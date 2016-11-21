ADDU warns residents about deadly new drug

ADDU agents want residents to know about a dangerous new drug. (Source: WALB)

The GBI is issuing another dire warning about a deadly drug.

U-47700 or U-4 is a synthetic opioid more powerful than heroin.

Just last week, the DEA classified it as a Schedule I narcotic.

That means it is highly addictive and has no currently accepted medical use.

The commander of the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit hasn't seen the drug in the area yet.

But if anyone hears about it, he wants to know.

"If you see it, say something about it so that we can deal with it before it ends up, someone ends up in the hospital dying," said ADDU Commander Maj. Pruince Dice.

The state crime lab began testing for U-4 in April.

Since then it has been blamed for two overdose deaths and has been found in the systems of other people who died.

