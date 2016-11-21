Southwest GA Regional Airport faces issues with new automated parking

There is no longer a cashier on duty, and some drivers aren't sure how to pay their parking bill. (Source: WALB)

A few months ago, the Southwest GA Regional Airport installed new automated parking, and he has created a couple of issues. (Source: WALB)

Some passengers at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport are having trouble adjusting to the new parking system.

A few months ago, the parking lot pay system went fully automated.

There is no longer a cashier on duty, and some drivers aren't sure how to pay their parking bill using the machine at the exit.

"We still have some issues with customers not putting their ticket in properly, not fully understanding that we're not accepting cash out in the parking lot. But we're trying to put the proper signage out to help them with that process," explained Transportation Director David Hamilton.

The airport has also had a few problems with the equipment passengers must use to pay their parking fees.

Officials are working with the vendor to solve them.

