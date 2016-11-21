Aviation Commission considers scale model Thrush Aircraft plane

On Monday night the commission discussed building the scale model to hang in the airport's atrium. (Source: WALB)

Residents might soon notice an airplane inside the terminal at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.

On Monday night the Aviation Commission discussed building a scale model of a Thrush Aircraft plane and hanging it in the airport's atrium.

No formal decision has been made.

Thrush is located at the airport and it is the world's leading maker of crop dusters.

