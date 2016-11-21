Cordele police beef up patrols during holidays - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cordele police beef up patrols during holidays

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

As the holiday season approaches, Cordele police are increasing patrols to keep shoppers and businesses safe.

The city saw a rise in robberies this summer but police say their efforts to keep the city safe are working.

Nearly a  dozen businesses have been robbed since July but that number is on the decline. Since September, only a couple of businesses have been robbed.

Cordele Police Detective Ketorie Sales credits increased manpower for drop. The department has increased patrols in its business areas at night and focuses on remaining visible during the day. Sales doesn't expect crimes to increase during the holiday shopping season, but with the city so close to I-75, he reminds businesses to remain vigilant and to be on the look out for anything suspicious.

"As far as businesses, if you see something suspicious, go ahead and call, there's no need in waiting for them to do something, go ahead and call us," Sales said. "Let us come, if nothing else, we'll be in the area to check them out. And if there's nothing to it, then we won't have any problems."

The holiday season is already in full swing at Time and Tide in downtown Cordele, but it's security, not sales that's taking priority this season. Store owners said they are taking extra precautions to keep their store safe including making sure its well-lit at night and keeping more than one employee in the store at all times.

Co-owner Deborah Meador said its a community effort.

"We have our neighbor businesses that also keep an eye on each other," Meador said, "if we see somebody that's not right. We have officers that come in and take a drink and stuff, so their presence really helps stirring away the bad people that come in here."

Cordele police also remind shoppers to keep a watchful eye and secure all wallets and purses. Shoppers should also remember to lock their doors and keep all valuables out of sight.

The department is looking to increase its manpower and return to full staff. Interested applicants should visit the Cordele Police Department website for employment opportunities. 

