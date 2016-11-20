Weekend Wrap-Up: Food, fails, and falling

Fast food was celebrated the week before Thanksgiving (Source: AP Graphics)

So much happens in a week that sometimes it can get challenging just trying to keep up with it all.

Here are some of the craziest and heartwarming stories we've come across over the week:

Can I still get a plate tho?

In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday people have been getting hungry for all types of food.

People everywhere are inviting their closest friends and family to come over and eat -- even strangers. A text message to the wrong number just might be bringing two families together for Thanksgiving.

National Fast Food Day was also this week. Fast food foodies celebrated in their own ways, while restaurants promoted numerous deals.

A popular Albany business opened up in a new area of town.

The sweetest news yet just might be the announcement of Oreo candy bars.

You're fired!

A former "Young and the Restless" star probably won't be acting again any time soon, since he was arrested on child molestation charges.

A North Carolina caregiver plead guilty to elder abuse after draining her client's life savings.

An Ohio attorney gave up his license and was sentenced to 12 years in prison for hypnotizing and sexually abusing six of his female clients.

First ladies are certainly not apes. A West Virginia mayor resigned after her response to a racist comment about first lady Michelle Obama on Facebook.

Two Georgia police officers are fighting to get their jobs back after getting fired because of $7.

Following the weekend after Veteran's Day, a manager at a Dallas Chili's was fired after he took a veteran's free meal away from him.

Walmart wildness

A Columbia truck driver lost his load and had to pay $1,000 after leaving his truck at a Walmart parking lot overnight.

Two Virginia men were asked to leave a Walmart store after they wheeled in a dead deer on a shopping cart.

In another case, this deer turned out luckier than the last... Just not the cross country runner he crashed into.

Lions and tigers and criminal charges! Oh my!

A Texas woman was arrested after it was discovered that she kept a miniature zoo inside of a home she was leasing.

A 14-year-old boy in Alabama is now making a recovery, after his adoptive parents were arrested and charged with child abuse.

A routine traffic stop went from bad to worse for a car full of people in Albany.

A man accused of drinking and driving made an interesting move when police pulled him over by spraying body spray in his mouth.

Having your house broken into can be a scary experience. One 11 year-old Georgia boy kept his cool and calmed his mother over the phone as four teens broke into the family's home.

This may not a criminal act, but three Albany teenagers were arrested after going to a high school campus to fight students and then running from police.

A 19 year old was charged with aggravated assault after he beat up a student with autism in Thomasville.

Also in south GA

What a rare sight indeed. One man in Leesburg spotted a bald eagle and was able to catch a photo and video of the bird before it flew away.

Governor Deal issued an executive order banning the ignition of any consumer fireworks in 110 Georgia counties.

A man told Colquitt County officials that he wanted to kill himself, and wanted to do the act at Worth County High School in Sylvester.

Several big employers are looking for nearly 70 people to fill jobs in Ashburn.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety stopped by Albany, looking to hire more troopers and motor carrier compliance officers.

Fall and get up

A report was released on an incident where a man was dissolved after falling into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park.

An Alabama grandmother has literally fallen into internet fame after she took an accidental plunge into her granddaughter's crib.

A young boy was caught on camera rushing into action to save his baby brother when he fell more than four feet off a changing table.

Weekly milestones

Now that you've made it to the end of the week, here are a few of the most heartwarming moments and success stories:

This adorable dog photo shoot will turn anyone's heart into a puddle.

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital successfully separated conjoined twins with a procedure that took 18 hours.

A retired engineer took matters into his own hands after no one would help him solve the mystery of his $1,000 water bill.

A second grade class' video of their dance blew up on social media.

Following a politically charged week, a simple act of unity by a high school football team garnered plenty of attention at a town in Texas.

Let us know how you feel about these stories, or even give a heads up about any positive events happening in the community by emailing us.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.