Pineview shooting victim denied rehab finds care

A south Georgia shooting victim is now working his way toward recovery.

Now, Bre Porter is moving. Paralyzed after stepping up to protect a friend and getting shot in the spine, he makes progress daily.

"Seeing muscles waking up, body parts moving that I hadn't seen moving in so many months, It was a great feeling," said Porter. "It kind of motivates me and keeps me pushing in a positive mindset knowing things will get better."

Now, through the strenuous exercise, therapists and his family are by his side, but, for months, Porter was repeatedly denied admittance into rehab facilities.

Due to insurance or financial issues he was turned down by around a dozen facilities.

That's when Bridget Hathcock and the staff at Southwest Georgia Rehab in Cordele stepped in.

"We realized quickly that we had to focus not on what didn't happen, but on what had to happen, and that we really needed to be a part of that," Hathcock said.

They're offering Porter care and, since he's come around, they've invested in new neurological equipment.

Hathcock said she hopes to help others in similar situations and raise awareness of just how helpful the devices and other neurological programs can be.

Because for Porter, they could be life changing.

"You can't look at it from day-by-day progress," Porter said. "You got to look at it from where I was last month and where I'm at today."

The staff hopes to get Porter into an in-patient therapy program.

Southwest Georgia Rehab is also looking for any donors interested in helping move their new neurological mission forward.

