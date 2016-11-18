Community stands behind Crisp Co. football team

Businesses in Crisp Co. are sharing the excitement for a high school team (Source: WALB)

Some Crisp County businesses are sharing in the excitement of their high school football team's success.

The Cougars were undefeated going into Friday night's playoff game. That hasn't happened in 36 years.

Homes and shops around Cordele put up banners and signs. Some people wore special T-shirts to work for good luck.

"We purchased the region championship shirts. We wore them last Friday and, of course, you know how it is in sports, we're wearing them again this Friday. We've got a big ball game tonight against Lovett High School," said Mike Browning, State Farm.

Jake and Theo will tell us if the Cougars are still in the running for a state championship during the Locker Room Report.

