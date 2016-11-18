Harvest Moon restaurant celebrates 15 years

The owner credits the support of locals for businesses (Source: WALB)

The weather will be cooperating for a birthday bash celebrating an Albany original.

The Harvest Moon, a popular restaurant and the first in a line of locally owned businesses operated by Bo Henry and Stewart Campell, opened its doors 15 years ago.

On Saturday there will be a Lot Party at the Moon on Dawson Road starting at 2 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children.

Bands will be playing all day and the restaurant will be offering "throwback" prices on lots of favorites.

Bo Henry credits the support of southwest Georgians, plus great employees and business partners as the catalyst behind the local business' success and growth.

