Flint River Habitat for Humanity works to break record, provide homes

A day devoted to online giving in Georgia broke records and will help provide new homes in south Georgia.

Flint River Habitat for Humanity made its goal of raising $2,500 during the Georgia Gives Day, thanks to 12 donors.

The money raised will be used to rehabilitate a home on East First Avenue in Albany that was donated to the nonprofit agency.

The agency wants to transform the entire street under a new program called "Flipping the Block".

"So our goal is to obtain more property on that street and kind of revitalize that neighbor. There is a school close by and we just want to make that neighborhood come alive again," said Jennifer Hatcher, Flint River Habitat for Humanity.

You can find out how to support Flint River Habitat for Humanity as they work to renovate homes for families by visiting their website here.

Statewide, Georgia Gives Back Day raised almost $4,000,000 for nonprofit agencies across the state.

