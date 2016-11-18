WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/18/16): Lovett at Crisp Co.

There are plenty of excited Cougar fans in Cordele right now, as unbeaten Crisp County hopes to keep their playoff run going Friday night.

Which means the Cougars are hosting WALB's Game of the Week.

Everything has gone to plan for the 11-0 Crisp County Cougars this season.

Up next, a talented Lovett team in the second round of the state playoffs.

The Lions are 7-3, the three seed out of Region 5.

But head coach Shelton Felton knows not to look past Friday night's opponent.

Lovett has plenty of state playoff experience, they've reached the postseason every year since 2005.

The Cougars said that's the kind of consistency they want to build in Cordele, and a win on Friday would be a good step towards where Crisp wants to be.

"We're playing a great lovett team that has tradition. They play hard, play together, and play as a team. That's what we're trying to build here. We're honored to play them. But the most important thing is they have to come to us, and we're ready for a game," said Felton.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at the Cougar Den tonight.

The winner of that game will advance to the quarterfinals to play the winner of Pierce County and Bremen.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.