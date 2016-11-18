Chehaw urges safe campfire practices - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Chehaw urges safe campfire practices

Campfires like this one are popular among visitors at Chehaw. (Source: WALB) Campfires like this one are popular among visitors at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)
An alternative to making a campfire is making your food inside a camper instead. (Source: WALB) An alternative to making a campfire is making your food inside a camper instead. (Source: WALB)
Teepees are also available select nights, check with Chehaw if you are interested! (Source: WALB) Teepees are also available select nights, check with Chehaw if you are interested! (Source: WALB)
Ben Roberts does not expect any issues during the drought, as long as visitors follow simple safety practices. (Source: WALB) Ben Roberts does not expect any issues during the drought, as long as visitors follow simple safety practices. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As the drought in Southwest Georgia gets worse, the folks at Chehaw are reminding visitors to be careful with campfires.

Chehaw has not had a problem with fires this year, but they want to keep it that way. 

The campsites have water hook ups that could assist in putting out smaller fires, but they also recommend keeping a small bucket of water nearby.

 Most importantly, visitors should never leave their campfire unattended, even for a minute.

"The biggest problem that you've got is people that come in, light a fire, and then don't manage it or walk away from it. It's so dry that those fires can become big problems really quickly," said Ben Roberts, director of animal care.
Here are some other campfire safety tips from the Department of Natural Resources:
  1. Dig a small pit away from overhanging branches (Most parks have campfire pits ready and waiting for you)
  2. Circle the pit with rocks or be sure it already has a metal fire ring
  3. Clear a five-foot area around the pit down to the soil
  4. Keep a bucket of water and a shovel nearby
  5. Stack extra wood upwind and away from the fire
  6. After lighting, do not discard the match until it is cold

