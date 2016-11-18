Students, families get Thanksgiving feast

The families remain anonymous, but Principal Diaz said they couldn't be more grateful. (Source: WALB)

It's the season of giving, and one Valdosta organization sent home a Thanksgiving surprise to some local families.

"We've got a big thing of macaroni and cheese, some smoked sausages, some vegetables," said Courtney Gooding, AVP of Marketing at Southeastern Credit Union, as she looked through bags.

The bags held everything you could imagine for a Thanksgiving Day feast.

"Some of the sides are homemade sides that our employees made," said Gooding, "Some of these things are store bought."

But these items went to families who would otherwise have empty tables.

"If we weren't to provide these Thanksgiving meals these families may not otherwise have Thanksgiving," explained Gooding.

Southeastern Credit Union donated food for 2 families in 6 different schools.

In the past 7 years, they have served full meals to more than 80 families.

Credit Union employees made or bought the side dishes and the Credit Union supplied the main dish... turkey.

"It's great to know that we have people out there that are willing to put the time in to help families in need," said W.G. Nunn Principal Cisco Diaz.

The families remain anonymous, but Principal Diaz said they couldn't be more grateful.

"Of course, very, very happy that we're able to assist them," Diaz recalled.

Families left in smiles after they received Thanksgiving staples that will help fill the tables this year.

"We've got a homemade hash brown casserole that one of our employees made," Gooding continued, "Then we've got a couple of different pies for the family."

She said it's one way the Credit Union is helping families this holiday season.

"We just want them to have a nice meal they can sit down and enjoy with their family," Gooding.

