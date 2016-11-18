Shelter Sweater Project keeps dogs warm

The Shelter Sweater Project is collecting dog sweaters to give to shelter pets that have to stay outdoors. (Source: WALB)

Sweaters can help keep shelter pets warm as cooler weather rolls in.

The Shelter Sweater Project is collecting dog sweaters to give to shelter pets that have to stay outdoors.

Sweaters will go to pets in Lowndes County and surrounding counties.

Volunteers said small donations, like a sweater, make a big difference for the animals.

"They have no way to get warm. So it's like giving them a hug through the holidays," said volunteer Debbie Rumker, "At least they've got something to keep them warm until they find their forever families."

Sweaters can be dropped off at the Valdosta Petsmart on Saturday or taken to the Humane Society at any time.

