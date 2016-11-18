Donations needed for Mayor's Christmas Motorcade

Items can be dropped off at the Valdsota Fire Department and Valdosta City Hall. (Source: WALB)

Organizers are collecting everything from hygiene items to gifts. (Source: WALB)

You can help folks with behavioral health needs this holiday season.

The Mayor's Christmas Motorcade is collecting items to give out to 117 patients at the Parkwood Developmental Center this holiday season.

Organizers are collecting everything from hygiene items to gifts.

"I mean, the feeling is great. It's excellent to know the community, our community, still looks out for each other," said Valdosta Fire Department Battalion Chief Johnny Henry.

Items can be dropped off at the Valdsota Fire Department and Valdosta City Hall until December 5th.

For a complete list of items needed, click here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.