Former Worth Co. commissioner pleads guilty to theft charges

A former Worth County commissioner has pleaded guilty after being charged for stealing from Second Harvest Food Bank. (Source: WALB)

Former Worth County Commissioner Anthony Hall pleaded guilty to theft by conversion charges, for stealing from Second Harvest Food Bank, formerly Food Bank of Southwest Georgia, now he is awaiting his sentencing.

Another former food bank employee, Gregory Jackson, is on trial on the same charges.

Prosecutors said that between January and June 2011, the two intercepted seven truckloads of paper products donated by Procter and Gamble, and sold them, pocketing the cash.

The charges are termed a breach of fiduciary duty.

"Being a fiduciary pretty much means, that essentially you are acting in a position of responsibility and trust for the person and benefit of another person," said Dougherty D.A. Greg Edwards.

Hall could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for his guilty plea.

Late Friday evening, a jury returned a guilty verdict for Jackson.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.