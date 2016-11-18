New animal exhibit opens at Chehaw

Morgan Burnette hopes the public will enjoy the new exhibit as much as the staff. (Source: WALB)

If you are lucky, you will hear the Blue-Winged Kookaburra's laugh! (Source: WALB)

You can also see Sacred and Waldrapp Ibis in the new exhibit. (Source: WALB)

The aviary is not complete, but the birds are still on display for visitors. (Source: WALB)

These Lesser Flamingo seem to be enjoying their new home inside the Zoo at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

An exhibit four years in the making is now open at the zoo in Chehaw.

You can now see Flamingos, multiple varieties of Ibis and a Blue-Winged Kookaburra in the aviary.

The final details are not 100 percent complete, but the staff put the birds ahead of time so they can acclimate to the cooling weather.

In the coming months, even more birds will be added to the exhibit.

"This project is actually the anchor to several other projects that we have planned. This is really just the start, and we can start working on some of those other animal exhibits as well," said Morgan Burnette, Director of Community Engagement.

Chehaw is planning on expanding their bear and red wolf exhibits, as well as adding several new exhibits in the near future.

