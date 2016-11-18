New animal exhibit opens at Chehaw - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New animal exhibit opens at Chehaw

These Lesser Flamingo seem to be enjoying their new home inside the Zoo at Chehaw. (Source: WALB) These Lesser Flamingo seem to be enjoying their new home inside the Zoo at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)
The aviary is not complete, but the birds are still on display for visitors. (Source: WALB) The aviary is not complete, but the birds are still on display for visitors. (Source: WALB)
You can also see Sacred and Waldrapp Ibis in the new exhibit. (Source: WALB) You can also see Sacred and Waldrapp Ibis in the new exhibit. (Source: WALB)
If you are lucky, you will hear the Blue-Winged Kookaburra's laugh! (Source: WALB) If you are lucky, you will hear the Blue-Winged Kookaburra's laugh! (Source: WALB)
Morgan Burnette hopes the public will enjoy the new exhibit as much as the staff. (Source: WALB) Morgan Burnette hopes the public will enjoy the new exhibit as much as the staff. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An exhibit four years in the making is now open at the zoo in Chehaw.

You can now see Flamingos, multiple varieties of Ibis and a Blue-Winged Kookaburra in the aviary.

The final details are not 100 percent complete, but the staff put the birds ahead of time so they can acclimate to the cooling weather.

In the coming months, even more birds will be added to the exhibit.

"This project is actually the anchor to several other projects that we have planned. This is really just the start, and we can start working on some of those other animal exhibits as well," said Morgan Burnette, Director of Community Engagement.

Chehaw is planning on expanding their bear and red wolf exhibits, as well as adding several new exhibits in the near future. 

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly