Animals receive early Thanksgiving treats

You can celebrate Thanksgiving early this weekend with some furry friends.

Chehaw is hosting its annual Animal Thanksgiving Saturday.

Visitors can make special treats for their favorite animals, then watch zookeepers feed them.

Officials say that Animal Thanksgiving enriches the lives of our animals by promoting their natural instincts and keeps them mentally and physically stimulated.

The feedings start at 10:30 a.m. and end with an educational program at 3 p.m.

Below are is a full list of Saturday's events at Chehaw:

10:30 Cheetah Run & “Turkey” Feast

11:00 Colobus Monkey Feast

11:30 Rhino Encounter & Pumpkin Snack

12:00 Meerkat Tetherball

1:00 Bear Feast

1:30 Coati Enrichment

2:00 Snake Feeding

2:30 Camel Thanksgiving

3:00 Education Program

Animal Thanksgiving is free with Park and Zoo admission.

