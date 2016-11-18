Animals receive early Thanksgiving treats - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Animals receive early Thanksgiving treats

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

You can celebrate Thanksgiving early this weekend with some furry friends.

Chehaw is hosting its annual Animal Thanksgiving Saturday.

Visitors can make special treats for their favorite animals, then watch zookeepers feed them. 

Officials say that Animal Thanksgiving enriches the lives of our animals by promoting their natural instincts and keeps them mentally and physically stimulated. 

The feedings start at 10:30 a.m. and end with an educational program at 3 p.m.

Below are is a full list of Saturday's events at Chehaw:

  • 10:30 Cheetah Run & “Turkey” Feast
  • 11:00 Colobus Monkey Feast
  • 11:30 Rhino Encounter & Pumpkin Snack
  • 12:00 Meerkat Tetherball
  • 1:00 Bear Feast
  • 1:30 Coati Enrichment
  • 2:00 Snake Feeding
  • 2:30 Camel Thanksgiving
  • 3:00 Education Program

Animal Thanksgiving is free with Park and Zoo admission.

