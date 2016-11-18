Gala designed to give Albany's homeless a royal experience

The gala is at the Amehr Center. (Source: WALB)

The first annual Kings and Queens Gala is this weekend. (Source: WALB)

An Albany organization is preparing to give the less fortunate a royal experience this weekend.

The group "Feed Albany Georgia" will host its first Kings and Queens Gala on Saturday.

The organization has been feeding the hungry and homeless population since last year's Thanksgiving.

Tomorrow's gala will feature a five-star dining experience and live entertainment. Guests will also receive a full makeover to prepare them for future job hunts.

"Once the makeovers are over and the celebration is over, come Monday morning they'll still be fresh looking and have fresh garments to actually go out and search for gainful employment so its not just a celebration but we really want to empower them to stand up again," said Tosh Sevier, founder of "Feed Albany GA."

The event starts at 5 at the Amehr Center on West Oglethorpe. Donations are still being accepted. Contact Tosh via Facebook or email Tiffany Sevier.

