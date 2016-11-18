Gala designed to give Albany's homeless a royal experience - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Gala designed to give Albany's homeless a royal experience

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
The first annual Kings and Queens Gala is this weekend. (Source: WALB) The first annual Kings and Queens Gala is this weekend. (Source: WALB)
The gala is at the Amehr Center. (Source: WALB) The gala is at the Amehr Center. (Source: WALB)
Tosh Sevier (Source: WALB) Tosh Sevier (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany organization is preparing to give the less fortunate a royal experience this weekend.

The group "Feed Albany Georgia" will host its first Kings and Queens Gala on Saturday.

The organization has been feeding the hungry and homeless population since last year's Thanksgiving.

Tomorrow's gala will feature a five-star dining experience and live entertainment. Guests will also receive a full makeover to prepare them for future job hunts.

"Once the makeovers are over and the celebration is over, come Monday morning they'll still be fresh looking and have fresh garments to actually go out and search for gainful employment so its not just a celebration but we really want to empower them to stand up again," said Tosh Sevier, founder of "Feed Albany GA."

The event starts at 5 at the Amehr Center on West Oglethorpe. Donations are still being accepted. Contact Tosh via Facebook or email Tiffany Sevier

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly