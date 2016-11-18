WALB student internship application

WALB is seeking interns who are looking to pursue a career in television journalism.

We currently have availability for winter and summer semesters.

The deadline to apply for the winter semester is December 15th. The deadline for the summer semester is May 5th.

There are available internships for Multimedia Journalists, Producers and Web Producers.

You can download an application form and e-mail it to: Bari Soash, News Director.

You can also mail an application to 1709 Stuart Avenue, Albany, Ga 31707.

All internships are unpaid and must be for college credit.

