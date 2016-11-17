Community rallies behind family searching for missing teen

Folks in Coffee County are rallying behind a family looking for a young man they haven't seen since November 5th.

With faces reddened by tear drops and tissues close at hand, the friends and family of 18-year-old Kiree Hersey are hoping their prayers can help them find him.

"Just let us know he's okay," Racquell Busbin, Hersey's cousin, said. "At this point, anything, no detail is too small, if anybody knows anything."

Hersey went missing on November 5th. Family members said they're worried because he hasn't contacted them, friends or used his phone or social media, but Thursday organizers said the vigil at a Douglas church shouldn't be seen as a memorial.

"It's not a time of mourning," Busbin said. "It's not a time of sympathy. We have not given up."

They said the goal is to get the word out. Hersey was last seen wearing a pair of black joggers and a white shirt that said 'all about that life' on it.

He's 5'9, about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It's an image his family members say they miss having in their lives.

"The thought that we don't know, Its unsettling to say the least," Busbin said.

Hersey's family said they're working the Coffee and Atkinson County Sheriff's Offices, but they tell us leads keep coming up cold.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.