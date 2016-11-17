Tattoo parlor changes could be coming to Tifton

Where tattoo parlors can operate might soon change in Tifton.

City council members discussed changing zoning rules for tattoo and body piercing shops Thursday.

One proposed change would allow the businesses in places that are not zoned residential, but do have people living there.

The other would eliminate a rule that prohibits tattoo parlors near bars.

" All our meeting are open to the public," City Manager Hunter Walker said. "Even though the public hearing was held tonight, no action will be taken until the fifth [of December] and that will be an open meeting. "

A decision on the residential zoning rule will be made in December. The other proposal isn't that far along.

