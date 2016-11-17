Fourth suspect arrested in Mock Road home invasion and robbery

A suspected robber was arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail on Thursday.

Albany Police said that they arrested Fanoris Jackson, 20, on Winding Way in Lee County with the help of Lee County deputies around 11 a.m.

Jackson has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of simple battery in connection with a home invasion on South Mock Road on September 24th.

Three other teenagers were previously arrested for the crime.

