Deerfield-Windsor's Lower School immerses students in colonial period

Some Albany fifth graders went back in time on Thursday, all the way back to the colonial period.

Students at Deerfield-Windsor's Lower School took part in Colonial Days, the culmination of eight weeks of cross-class curriculum, learning about early America.

The students did everything from learning calligraphy and writing with ink and quills, to dipping their own candles, immersing the students in the time period.

"And what we find is when children are hands-on and involved and they are immersed in this kind of curriculum, it becomes much more memorable to them. And they create that empathy, and that is a deeper understanding," said Deerfield Lower School Director Kathy Meskell.

The Colonial Dames sponsor the event which continued into Thursday evening.

