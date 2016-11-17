Mac-n-cheese cook-off benefits homeless shelter

The Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, is having a mac-n-cheese cook-off . (Source: WALB)

You can help raise money for a homeless shelter while eating a favorite southern dish.

The Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, is having a mac-n-cheese cook-off Thursday.

Folks can try mac-n-cheese from local chefs and vote on their favorite. There will also be a silent auction.

All money raised will help the shelter during the holiday season.

"Around this time of year is very busy for the shelter. We never know how many residents we're going to get," said Shara Denton, LAMP Development Director.

The mac-n-cheese cook-off starts at 6:00 p.m. in Valdosta at the Cotton Corner restaurant.

