New design revealed for downtown Valdosta hotel

The official design for the new downtown hotel in Valdosta has been approved by the city's historic preservation commission.

The size of the hotel did not change, but the new design added columns, more gardens and green space to the plan.

City officials said it's important that the new building fits in with the look of historic downtown.

"So that it blends and it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb. So, we want buildings to be beautiful, we want buildings to be new, we want buildings to fit into the area," said historic preservation planner James Horton.

The building was also rotated so the entrance would face Bennie's Alley, a gateway into the heart of downtown.

Next, the architect will draw up a full set architectural and engineering plans. Those plans will be submitted to the Inspections Department.

Horton said the community probably won't see any major construction on the project until late 2017.

