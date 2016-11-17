Downtown Valdosta prepares for the holidays

All decorations will be up for the annual Christmas tree lighting that will be held December 2. (Source: WALB)

Lights, trees, ornaments, and other holiday decorations are already popping up in cities across South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Lights, trees, ornaments, and other holiday decorations are already popping up in cities across South Georgia.

As you drive through downtown Valdosta you'll notice decorated store fronts and banners lining the roads.

Main street director Ellen Hill said preparing for the holiday is an all hands on deck process.

Nearly all city departments, from engineering to public works, get involved.

Hill said decorating downtown takes about 3 weeks.

City officials hope the festive decorations bring folks downtown during the holiday season.

"Come in, check out what's new in our downtown, get to know all of the local merchants in our downtown area, and just to come shop local this holiday season," Hill urged community members.

All decorations will be up for the annual Christmas tree lighting that will be held December 2.

Downtown will also be hosting a 12 days of Christmas event throughout December.

You can see a list of what will be going on each day here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.