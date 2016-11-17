VIDEO: Albany native touches hearts on social media with emotion - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Albany native touches hearts on social media with emotional makeover

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Brown attended Monroe High School where she participated in a vocational program for barbering. (Source: WALB) Brown attended Monroe High School where she participated in a vocational program for barbering. (Source: WALB)
The video gained nearly 60,000 shares in just a few days. (Source: WALB) The video gained nearly 60,000 shares in just a few days. (Source: WALB)
Brown gave a shout out to her hometown in the post. (Source: WALB) Brown gave a shout out to her hometown in the post. (Source: WALB)
DJ Fayce (Source: WALB) DJ Fayce (Source: WALB)
DJ Fayce met Brown at her Atlanta salon. (Source: WALB) DJ Fayce met Brown at her Atlanta salon. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

It's a video celebrity stylist Antonia Brown didn't expect to go viral.

"I thought it would have gotten a few thousand hits, but nothing of that magnitude," said Brown.

What was supposed to be a simple haircut turned in to something much more. 

More than 3 million people have now seen the emotional makeover of a woman known as DJ Fayce who survived a horrific car wreck 14 years ago.

"The car hopped the curve and my head busted out the back window, so my head was still hanging as the car was still flipping, my head smacked the brick building," said DJ Fayce.

The wreck left her with a scar across her face. It's a painful reminder that she attempted to cover with her long dreadlocks, but one day, she decided to do something different.

"I just woke up and I was like I'm going to cut my hair," said DJ Fayce.

That's when she met Brown, also known as Ant Banks, who helped her change her entire look and perspective.

"One of my videographers, my good friends, he was passing by," Brown said. "I asked him to get his camera real quick, and I turned her around in the chair and I cut her hair off."

In just a few days, the video gained nearly 60,000 shares.

Brown used the opportunity to shout out her hometown calling herself "just a girl from Albany, Georgia that moved to the big city with big dreams."

"I wouldn't have rather been raised anywhere else but Albany, Georgia," said Brown.

In fact, it was at Monroe High School where Brown mastered the art of barbering.

She participated in a vocational program for barbering. Her mom said the city was Brown's foundation for her success.

"I really feel that Antonia knows that if it had not been for Albany, then she would not be where she is now," said Gwendolyn Baker-Alford.

Now, the female barber hopes her story will inspire others in Albany to pursue their dreams and become a cut above the rest.

"Never say that you don't have a chance in life," said Brown.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly