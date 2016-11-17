MOST WANTED: Tifton bank robber

Investigators believe the man who robbed a Tifton bank November 9th may be involved in another bank hold up.

The robber, dressed in a button up shirt and Columbia jacket, walked in the SunTrust on 2nd Street and demanded money.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the robber may have visited a Tifton jewelry store prior to the robbery. He told workers he was from Macon and graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

It's believed he left in a grey car with black wall tires and loud exhaust.

Authorities believe he may have been involved in the October robbery of a Chase Bank in Alpharetta.

If you have any information contact Tifton Police at 229-382-3132.

