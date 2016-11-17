The wait is over; Chipotle is open - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The wait is over; Chipotle is open

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Chipotle opened Thursday (Source: WALB) Chipotle opened Thursday (Source: WALB)
The Chipotle is at the corner of Westover Boulevard and Dawson Road. (Source: WALB) The Chipotle is at the corner of Westover Boulevard and Dawson Road. (Source: WALB)
More than 30 employees were hired. (Source: WALB) More than 30 employees were hired. (Source: WALB)
The restaurant serves Mexican food. (Source: WALB) The restaurant serves Mexican food. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany's latest new restaurant addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill, officially opened its doors to the public Thursday.

The fast casual restaurant focuses on responsibly-sourced southwest cuisine in a fast and lively environment.

A highly-anticipated destination, Chipotle is located at the bustling corner of Westover Boulevard and Dawson Road.

More than 30 employees were hired to work at the new location.

A spokesperson for Chipotle said the chain decided to open a location in Albany after seeing success at its other stores in surrounding areas.

Chipotle officially opened at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, after hosting a special invitation test dining experience on Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly