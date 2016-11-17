The wait is over; Chipotle is open

More than 30 employees were hired. (Source: WALB)

The Chipotle is at the corner of Westover Boulevard and Dawson Road. (Source: WALB)

Albany's latest new restaurant addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill, officially opened its doors to the public Thursday.

The fast casual restaurant focuses on responsibly-sourced southwest cuisine in a fast and lively environment.

A highly-anticipated destination, Chipotle is located at the bustling corner of Westover Boulevard and Dawson Road.

More than 30 employees were hired to work at the new location.

A spokesperson for Chipotle said the chain decided to open a location in Albany after seeing success at its other stores in surrounding areas.

Chipotle officially opened at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, after hosting a special invitation test dining experience on Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.