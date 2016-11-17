No pressure for undefeated Cougars

Not many expected Crisp County to be the last remaining unbeaten team in south Georgia, but the Cougars have been surprising fans across the state all year.

Head coach Shelton Felton's bunch has been creating pressure on opposing teams all season. But are they feeling any of that pressure themselves?

"Not really. Sometimes I forget about it," laughs senior defensive end Markaviest Bryant. "We come out here everyday because we've never seen this happening. It's just something we've worked hard for, and look forward to."

The Cougars haven't had much to cheer about in several seasons, much less anything like they're seeing in 2016. So it's fair to ask if the weight of being unbeaten in the second round of the state playoffs is becoming heavier.

But Felton and the Cougars say that pressure just doesn't exist.

"There is no pressure. Everything we're doing, we weren't supposed to do," Felton notes. "We're peaking too early, people are saying. We were 3-7 last year. We're 11-0 this year. We play one game at a time, play who we're playing, and we play hard."

According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, the last time Crisp County won 11 games in a season was 1995. That season, the Cougars went to the state semifinals.

They're hoping for even better results this time around in Cordele. But to get there, the Cougars must take care of a talented Lovett team this Friday night.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.