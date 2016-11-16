Crisp Co. native Peeples taking new dugout seat

Crisp County native Ross Peeples is taking his new seat in the dugout.

The former Cougar baseball great has been named manager of the Independent League's Lancaster Barnstormers, an organization he's been with since 2005.

Peeples spent 2005-2014 as a left-handed pitcher for the Barnstormers. He holds the team record for most career appearances with 374. He is Lancaster’s all-time leader in innings pitched and strikeouts and ranks second in wins. Peeples is the only player in league history to spend 10 seasons with one team.

The former Cougar took over as the team's bench coach in 2015.

“This is a blessing,” Peeples said in a statement released by the team. “I’m excited. I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m willing to take it on, learn and grow in the role.”

“Ross Peeples is someone we have known for 12 years,” franchise ownership partner Rob Liss said in the team statement. “We have watched him develop from a very popular pitcher to an instructor to an administrator. He has learned and grown along the way, and we look forward to supporting him as he transitions into this new phase of his career. Ross has been very important to the Lancaster community for years, and, in his role as manager, will have an enhanced presence, representing the Barnstormers in the area.”

