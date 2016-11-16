VSU's Hollingshed earns conference freshman honor

There was a point in the season when things started clicking for Valdosta State.

It's likely no coincidence right around that time is when running back Cedric Hollingshed began making his presence known.

The Macon native has been named the Gulf South Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Hollingshed led the Blazers with 474 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in just eight games this season. His 66 rushing yards per game average was good for sixth in the conference.

Hollingshed is the first offensive freshman of the year winner since Cedric O'Neal back in 2011. That Cedric had a pretty good career for himself in Titletown, becoming the school's all time leading rusher.

The Blazers will want more of what we've seen out of this Cedric Saturday when they host UNC-Pembroke in the first round of the NCAA Playoffs. That's a 1:00 kickoff at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.