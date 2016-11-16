WALB joins KADB recycling program

More than 100 businesses and counting in Albany are making a pledge to recycle in the workplace. (Source: WALB)

WALB has joined a growing number of companies in Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful's Workplace Recycling Program.

"All they have to do is contact KADB and we give you the cardboard desktop boxes you put at your desk. If you don't know how to recycle or what to recycle, we will come to your office and do a demo," said Judy Bowles, KADB Executive Director.

If you want to learn more about how your business can make its own "Workplace Recycling Pledge" click here.

